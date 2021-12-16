HMRC has issued a warning to anyone planning to file a tax return by the end of January.

Self-employed people who received Covid-19 grants in the 2020/21 financial year have been warned by HMRC.

The deadline for filing self-assessment tax returns is January 31, 2022.

Customers will get over 4 million legitimate emails and messages from HMRC, which will provide guidance, help, and a reminder.

Anyone who has received a Covid-19 grant should remember to report it on their tax return.

Up until April 5, 2021, more than 2.7 million consumers claimed at least one Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) payment.

Because these grants are taxable, they must be reported.

SEISS 2 will take place from August 17th to October 19th, 2020.

SEISS 3: November 29, 2020 to January 29, 2021

Customers should report other Covid-19 support schemes on their tax returns in addition to SEISS.

Customers who got other assistance payments under Covid-19 may be required to record them on their tax return if they are self-employed, in a partnership, or own a business, according to HMRC.

Here you may find out which assistance payments must be reported to HMRC and which ones do not.

Failure to declare any grants could result in penalties and/or interest charges.

There is also a potential of punishment in more extreme cases of neglecting to declare income on which tax is due.

If a return needs to be modified, HMRC says the consumer will receive a statement of account explaining what was changed and why.

It’s critical to double-check any modifications, as failing to do so could result in double taxation.