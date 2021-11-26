HMRC has issued a warning to 24,000 claimants of Child Benefit and Tax Credit in the run-up to Christmas.

A warning has been issued to 24,000 people who claim Child Benefit, Working Tax Credits, Child Tax Credits, and Guardian’s Allowance.

Before the November 30 deadline, claimants have only one week to supply updated payment information.

Payments may be temporarily halted if they fail to update their details.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed adjustments to benefits and pensions for the next year.

It’s also worth noting that, as of December 1, HMRC will no longer make payments to Post Office card accounts.

According to BirminghamLive, almost 24,000 HMRC clients with a Post Office card account have just days to tell officials their new account information by the November 30 deadline, or their payments would be halted.

HMRC is requesting account holders to contact them to change their bank account information so that payments can continue uninterrupted.

Customers can elect to have their benefits and credits payments deposited into a bank, building society, or credit union account.

Customers who receive Child Benefit or Guardian’s Allowance can update their account details using their Personal Tax Account, amend their bank account details via GOV.UK, or call the Child Benefit hotline at 0300 200 3100.

Customers who receive tax credits can update their bank account information by calling the tax credits hotline at 0345 300 3900. Customers should contact HMRC if they are unable to open a bank account.

“Time is running out for consumers who have been receiving payments from us through a Post Office card account,” said Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services. To avoid having their payments discontinued, they must provide us with their new account information right away.

“They can update their information online or by calling us, but they must be very careful not to give out personal information to criminals posing as HMRC.”

Payments will be stopped until the consumer notifies HMRC of their new account details if they miss the November 30 deadline.

The Money Advice and Pensions Service provides information and guidance on how to select the correct current account and open one.

According to HMRC, impacted consumers have been notified in writing that their Post Office card accounts will be closed.

It also advised everyone to be on the lookout if they are contacted. “The summary has come to an end.”