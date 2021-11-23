HMP Liverpool’s drug problem is being blamed on ‘drone drops.’

Drones are being used to fly enormous amounts of contraband into HMP Liverpool, according to a review.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) released a report on November 18 that revealed criminals were using the prison’s flaws to perform “drone drops.”

Walton’s category B male Victorian era prison was constructed in 1855.

The evaluation complimented the prison’s facilities and called it a “secure environment for inmates,” but it also raised worries about its vulnerability to drone infiltration.

The prison “faces several issues with the infrastructure of the original facility,” according to the report, which reviewed the prison’s operations last year amid the height of the pandemic.

Despite efforts to rehabilitate the prison and increase security, the report states that the efforts have been ineffective in stopping significant volumes of drugs and other illegal things from being delivered to inmates using drones.

“The renovation program of cell windows has been insufficient to prevent substantial entry of contraband by drones in various areas of the prison (especially the I wing),” according to the report.

The study indicates that despite the restrictions on prison visits imposed by Covid, narcotics were still “easily accessible” to convicts in a summary of “substance misuse” inside the jail.

According to the report: “It was obvious from the findings provided in the daily Orderly Officers’ report that many convicts still had easy access to drugs.

“Prisoners suspected of being under the influence of a new psychoactive drug were frequently reported.

“Contraband was frequently ‘drone dropped’ to specific regions of the prison where access was made easier due to the poor condition of cell windows.”

Over the last few years, The Washington Newsday has carried a number of reports about ‘drone drops’ in Liverpool prisons.

Drones have been used to carry drugs such as skunk and synthetic cannabis, amphetamines, crack cocaine, and heroin, as well as steroids, mobile phones, SIM cards, and memory sticks, over prison walls.

"While we are glad to see that HMP Liverpool is becoming safer and that violence is decreasing, we recognize the need to continue working with," a representative for the Prison Service stated.

