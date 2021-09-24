‘He’s still here, just broken,’ says the narrator. – After being hit by a car, a Wirral dog can no longer wag his tail.

After being hit by a car, a Wirral dog can no longer wag his tail and has become depressed.

Following the unfortunate incident, Joe, a Labrador, is believed to have completely lost his “Joe-ness.”

Hayley Hall and her nine-year-old son Billy, from Prenton, Birkenhead, have been urgently trying to gather enough money to finance his life-saving therapy.

Hayley has already contributed £1,000 to his care, but she has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with the rest of his vet fees.

Joe’s tail will have to be removed and his pelvis pinned back into place, according to the vets, or he will have to be put to death.

“He is subdued, unable to walk, dejected, in pain, and very sad,” she stated.

“He still has the glint in his eye and the awareness, and we want him to be Joe again.”

“His shattered tail is still attempting to be wagged, according to the vet. He’s still here, but he’s in a bad way.”

Joe arrived in the UK four years ago after being abandoned by his prior owners in Cyprus.

“I got him around my son’s third birthday because we had an American Bulldog,” Hayley, an Autism Together support worker, explained.

“For my son Billy to grow up with and stroll, we chose a smaller dog.

“We wanted a puppy, but in the UK, rescue dogs are not allowed to be given to households who have other dogs or children under the age of eighteen.

“We genuinely wanted to help a rescue dog, and it turned out to be the best decision we ever made.”

Joe is characterized as a “loveable, huggable, and cuddly” dog who is “extremely inquisitive and enjoys a good chew and scratch.”

To support the Hall family and contribute to Joe’s vet fees, go to their GoFundMe page.