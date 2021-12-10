‘He’s quite attractive!’ – Premier League standout Virgil van Dijk delivered a message.

Michail Antonio, a striker for West Ham United, has praised Virgil van Dijk as the ‘greatest’ defender he has ever faced.

Antonio scored twice in a 3-2 win over Liverpool at the start of November, when both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip were out.

The striker was a nuisance throughout the game at the London Stadium, and afterward said that West Ham’s strategy was to ‘keep the ball away from Virgil’ and ‘press straight on the keeper.’

It was an approach that paid off handsomely, albeit few Premier League teams have been able to defeat Van Dijk in precisely the same way.

Antonio has characterized David Moyes as someone who has ‘had it all,’ as well as a fantastic player, despite the fact that the Dutchman was unable to help hold David Moyes’ side at bay.

“Virgil van Dijk is the best defender I’ve ever played against,” the 31-year-old claimed on the Footballer’s Football podcast.

“He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s terrific on the ball,” the Jamaican international added. He’s also attractive! He’s got everything. I’m not sure what I could say about the man that would be negative. He’s practically flawless on the football field.

“I don’t play against him when I’m playing against him.” I attempt to avoid him and go to his partner for a smoother trip.

“I think I have a good chance against anyone.” I’d never claim that someone is more powerful than me. So if I ever ran across him, I’d give him a chance. I have faith in myself at all times.

“However, if I didn’t have to, I wouldn’t do it.” I’m going to stay on the outside and avoid him. I’m not going to play against him; instead, I’m going to play against his friend!”