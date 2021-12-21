Helen Flanagan will not have any more children as a result of her condition.

Helen Flanagan, a former Coronation Street actress, has announced that she will not have any more children.

During her last pregnancy, the mother-of-three felt “isolated and sad,” and was even bed-bound at one point due to severe morning sickness.

After introducing her third kid into the world earlier this year, the soap star declared that her family is complete, admitting that how ill she was throughout her last pregnancy had a role in her choice to stop at three children.

The TV star and her soon-to-be husband Scott Sinclair have three children: Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, as well as nine-month-old Charlie.

Helen suffered from hyperemesis during all of her pregnancies, which is a severe form of morning sickness that can lead to dehydration and exhaustion.

In an interview with OK!, she said: “I think a lot of women are broody, and we constantly wish we could have more, but I was so sick during my pregnancies that the concept of having another was almost taken away from me.

“I don’t think I’d be able to do it again. With the other children, it was extremely difficult, and Scott and my mother had to take care of everything while I was bedridden for four months.

“The toughest part was the shame I felt as a mother since I wasn’t able to do typical activities with the kids.”

Helen’s supportive fiance, Scott, said it was “terrible” to see her so poorly, and he pitched in as much as he could with the kids and chores.

For staying by her side, the actress called him a “lifesaver.”

She elaborated on her pregnancy by saying: “It was like, ‘I can clean my kitchen without being ill!’ as soon as Charlie was born. It made me feel really alone and depressed.

“I couldn’t even look at the lights since they made me nauseous, so I had no choice but to lie down. It was difficult for me to hear the youngsters wondering, “Where’s Mummy?”

“I decided it would be too difficult for the kids to go through it all over again.”

The couple got engaged in 2018 and just announced that their next big step will be to start planning their wedding.