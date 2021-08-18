Head-on collision caused by yobs tossing things off the bridge.

Two automobiles collided on the road below as a result of yobs tossing things from a high bridge.

Shortly before 9 p.m. yesterday, police were summoned to the scene at Vyner Road North, Bidston, near Birkenhead (Tuesday, August 17).

Two automobiles collided head-on after things were hurled at a vehicle from the bridge near Windmill Farm, according to reports.

Everyone adores this man. After telling friends he was “terrified,” he dies.

Patrols arrived and discovered three young people in the area.

Two fled on foot, and a 15-year-old was stopped and searched, but police said there was insufficient evidence to connect him to the incident.

According to a social media post, a car traveling in the direction of Upton drove onto the opposite side and collided with a car traveling in the direction of Birkenhead.

There were no casualties, but the drivers were left rattled, and one vehicle was retrieved.

Enquiries are underway, and patrols have been increased in the area in an attempt to identify and apprehend those responsible.

It’s possible that the bridge has been utilized in the past to drop items onto the road below.

Merseyside Police Sergeant Kieran Cannell said: “This type of reckless behavior may have very catastrophic implications, and it is quite fortunate that no one was injured on this occasion.”

“We understand the inconvenience and disruption that wanton acts of criminal damage like this bring, so I would urge all parents and guardians of young people in Merseyside to be aware of where they are, who they are with, and what they are doing.

“This type of criminality can have catastrophic consequences for both drivers and passengers, and we will not tolerate it. Please contact us if you have any information on who is putting our communities at risk in this way so that we can take decisive action.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident or any anti-social behaviour in their area to contact police by direct messaging @MerPolCC, Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.