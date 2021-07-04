‘He intended to murder me!’ – The defender discusses his historic brawl with Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

James Perch, a former Newcastle United defender, has spoken out about making Pepe Reina “seeth” during an infamous incident.

In an April 2012 match between Newcastle and Liverpool, the then Reds goalkeeper was sent off for an attempted headbutt on Perch.

The hosts won 2-0 thanks to two goals from Papiss Cisse, but the game will be remembered for Reina’s dismissal in the final 10 minutes.

Reina was fouled by Perch after collecting a Mike Williamson header, and the Spaniard squared up to the Newcastle defender, leading with his head.

The Reds goalkeeper was given his marching orders by referee Martin Atkinson, and with his team having already used all three replacements, Jose Enrique was forced to play the rest of the game in goal.

Reina was forced to miss the Reds’ next three games, including the FA Cup semi-final win against Everton, despite having played 183 straight league games for the club.

However, in an interview with Planet Football, Perch admitted that he was the one who had the Spaniard sent off, and that it was one of the most humiliating moments of his career.

“I was at centre-half with Willo [Mike Williamson], and I suppose people assumed we wouldn’t do well and that huge Andy would bully us,” he explained. We simply overtook him and outplayed him.

“The Reina incident occurred when there was no VAR, therefore any touch was investigated and players were sent out. It’s not the first time someone has done it.

“I wouldn’t say I was embarrassed of anything in my career if I had to say it now.

“It was a fantastic thing because I got Reina thrown off, Jose went in goal, and we won 2-0. Colo and Jonas had to work whole time to calm Reina down since he was enraged. He intended to assassinate me!

“At that point, I suppose he’d played approximately 200 consecutive games for Liverpool, so I shattered his record as well.

“I received hate letters from Liverpool supporters, but I now joke about it.”