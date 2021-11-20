‘He did it at the correct time,’ says pundit on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract.

Former Arsenal footballer Ray Parlour feels Liverpool should pay Mohamed Salah £400,000 each week.

So far this season, Salah has been at his best, scoring magnificent solo goals against Watford and Manchester City, as well as a hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, the club is eager to extend it so that he does not have to play in his final year.

Every man of the match performance by the Egyptian boosts his stock, and Parlour believes his current wage value gives his representation an advantage in wage discussions with the club.

“With how he’s played this season, the goals he’s scored, he’s been unbelievable, frightening,” Parlour told talkSPORT (h/t Daily Mail): “He did it at the ideal time because now, with his new contract, he can demand exactly what he wants.”

“I’m sure his agents are telling Liverpool, ‘Wait a minute, he’s worth £400,000 a week.'”

Yes, he deserves it if you’re a Liverpool owner because everything he’s done on the field has been absolutely outstanding.”

When asked about Salah’s future, manager Jurgen Klopp was unambiguous in his response.

“I talk to players all the time,” he said, “but it’s not appropriate for a manager to talk to players about contracts.”

“You’ll need someone in the middle.” The agent represents the athlete, whereas the sporting director represents the club.

“When you say to a key player, ‘You can have this or that,’ and he doesn’t want to hear it and replies, ‘I think I’m worth more than that!’…this conversation shouldn’t take place with the person in charge of football matters.”

Salah now leads the Premier League in goal scoring with ten goals and seven assists.