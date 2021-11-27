Has The Omicron Variant Been Found In The United States? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no cases of the novel omicron Covid variant “have been identified in the United States to yet.”

The new strain of the virus was first discovered in South Africa, where it was deemed “a variation of concern” by the World Health Organization due to the country’s significant spike in infection rates.

The UN agency stated, “This variety features a huge number of alterations, some of which are worrying.” “Preliminary research suggests that this variant has a higher risk of reinfection than other [variants of concern].” In practically all of South Africa’s provinces, the number of occurrences of this variation appears to be increasing.” President Joe Biden announced on Friday that most passengers from eight Southern African countries will be denied entry to the United States beginning Monday. Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, and Mozambique would be subject to the legislation.

“If Omicron arises in the United States, we expect it to be discovered swiftly,” the CDC added.