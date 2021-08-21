Harvey Elliott’s’masterclass’ in Burnley’s win sends Liverpool fans wild.

Harvey Elliott made a big impression on Liverpool fans in his debut Premier League start, as the Reds defeated Burnley 2-0.

In the first half, Diogo Jota scored with a header from a Kostas Tsimkas cross, before Sadio Mane finished off a fantastic team play for Liverpool’s second goal.

Elliott, on the other hand, was the Reds’ standout performance.

Jurgen Klopp put his faith in the 18-year-old for the entire 90 minutes, and he did not let him down.

With Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita in central midfield, the teenager would have been upset not to leave with an assist after his pass for Mohamed Salah’s goal in the first half was judged offside.

Elliott was unfazed by the task of playing in front of a sold-out Anfield for the first time in 532 days, garnering well-deserved applause from the crowd.

The Reds’ number 67 made three crucial passes against Burnley, more than any other member of the Reds’ front six and only two full-backs.

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s plenty of midfield alternatives, Elliott’s ability to deliver when called upon may allow him to retain some of Liverpool’s more veteran players on the bench.