Harvey Elliott’s thoughtful gesture as Alexander-Arnold follows in the footsteps of Neville.

On September 13, here is your Monday evening Liverpool digest.

In Sunday’s 3-0 triumph over Leeds United, Harvey Elliott suffered a devastating ankle injury.

The severity of the situation hasn’t deterred the midfielder from defending Pascal Struijk.

Elliott will have surgery in the following days after Struijk was given a straight red card for his lunge.

The 18-year-old, on the other hand, has since attributed the entire episode to a “freak accident.”

Thiago Silva sends a powerful message to Liverpool fans as Jurgen Klopp confronts a significant transfer dilemma.

This summer, Liverpool made one significant acquisition, paying £36 million for defender Ibrahima Konate.

Konate has yet to make an appearance for the club, and one instance against Leeds in particular demonstrated why.

The Frenchman could start against Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold required 133 games to accomplish what Gary Neville took 400.

Alexander-assist Arnold’s for Mohamed Salah on Sunday was his 35th in the Premier League, tying him with Gary Neville for the most in the competition.

Andrew Robertson, a teammate, currently has 39.