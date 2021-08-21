Harvey Elliott’s performance in Liverpool’s triumph did not surprise Jurgen Klopp.

The way in which Liverpool youth Harvey Elliott announced himself to the Premier League did not surprise Jurgen Klopp.

In the Reds’ 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, Elliott was brilliant in his first Premier League start.

The 18-year-old, who played in a three-man midfield, was involved in Sadio Mane’s 69th-minute goal, which came after Diogo Jota had given Liverpool the lead in the first half.

It was the Reds’ first game in front of a sold-out Anfield crowd since the coronavirus outbreak began almost 18 months ago.

“Everyone was really looking forward to this football-fest,” Klopp stated. Today, no one leaves this area dissatisfied in any way.

“Atmosphere-wise, all of our dreams were realized today. That was without a doubt the best 12.30 atmosphere we’ve ever experienced. It was very unique.

“It was a fantastic game because Burnley is Burnley. They are causing you difficulties, just as they are causing us troubles.

“I expect we’ll talk about the new concept of letting the game flow quite a bit this year. However, we won the game, played well, scored two goals, could have scored more, and needed Ali in key times, even if one of his best saves was offside.

“Harvey was a part of this show. Everyone wants to talk to me about Harvey, and I can get why when an 18-year-old plays such a mature game, but I wasn’t surprised he played this way.

“In the six or seven weeks since he returned from loan, that’s exactly how he trained. It was enjoyable.”

The triumph was largely due to Liverpool’s full-backs, with Kostas Tsimikas crossing for Jota to head in the opener and Trent Alexander-clever Arnold’s through ball finding Mane in the box to score.

“Both full-backs had a really excellent game, both spectacular with Kostas’ cross and Trent’s little cheeky curveball for Sadio,” Klopp continued.

“Everyone believes they both played well, which implies they both played well defensively in a game that was really difficult from a defensive standpoint.

“Normally, in football, you have a plan to win the ball here or there, but not against Burnley.”

