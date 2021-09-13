Harvey Elliott’s motivational comments to a 13-year-old Liverpool supporter in the hospital next to him.

Harvey Elliott, who is injured, sent an encouraging message to a young Liverpool fan who ended up in his hospital bed with him on Sunday.

The 18-year-old LFC midfielder and the 13-year-old youngster were placed next to one other while being inspected after both suffering injuries while playing.

On Sunday, September 12, Jacob from Leeds collapsed and shattered his arm during a tackle while playing for North East Leeds Under 14s Pumas.

His mother drove him to Leeds General Infirmary’s A&E department, where he underwent an X-ray to determine the extent of the injuries.

When Jacob looked to his left in the X-ray room, he was “startled” and “surprised” to see Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott next to him.

“Jacob wasn’t the one to initiate the conversation; Harvey Elliott was questioning him about his football, how he acquired his injuries, and everything,” Jacob’s father, Imran, explained.

“He was amazing and wonderful with my son, offering him advise on football, how to handle oneself, and everything.

“After his injuries, he might have simply refused to speak to anyone, but he went out of his way to talk to Jacob and truly lifted his spirits.”

During the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United, Elliott was stretchered off the field after suffering a horrific ankle injury.

Elliott was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary with a dislocated left ankle after being chopped down by Pascal Struijk in the second half. He is currently awaiting surgery.

Elliott asked Jacob who he supported and discovered he was a Liverpool supporter, so the 18-year-old prospect gave Jacob his kit as well as one of his football boots.

“Harvey handed him his equipment without him even asking, it was such a sweet gesture,” Imran told The Washington Newsday.

“While laying in bed, he removed his shirt and handed him his right football boot.

“He was telling Jacob that he was sorry he couldn’t give him the other one, but he was keeping it because it was his lucky boot.

“I owe him a debt of gratitude.”

