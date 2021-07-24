Harvey Elliott’s masterstroke could be duplicated in Liverpool’s unseen transfer activity.

While the external attention is understandably on efforts to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad this summer, Liverpool is secretly keeping one eye on the future.

The Reds are on the verge of boosting their academy ranks with the signing of 16-year-old Bobby Clark from Newcastle United, according to the Echo on Thursday.

The young midfielder, who is the son of Newcastle icon Lee, is poised to turn down a new contract offer from his boyhood club in order to join Merseyside.

As a result, Liverpool will be forced to pay a compensation amount that, if the player lives up to expectations, might prove to be a steal.

In recent years, such low-risk bets on young players have become a feature of the Reds’ transfer activity.

One notable example is Harvey Elliott’s entrance from Fulham in 2019 — one of two signings made following the club’s Champions League victory.

Since then, the window has been seen as a squandered chance, but with the player already considered a genuine option for the senior side at the age of 18, it is expected to be viewed differently by the end of the season.

Elliott is far from alone in this regard, with Liverpool buying young winger Kaide Gordon from Derby County and defender Callum Scanlon from Birmingham City in the January transfer window.

Stefan Bajcetic, Mateusz Musialowski, and Melkamu Frauendorf were recently acquired from clubs on the continent as part of their talent search.

Of course, as a result of Brexit-related laws, the signings of the last three would no longer be permitted, thus determining the time of their visits.

As a result, in the next years, the focus will almost certainly move to snatching domestic talent like Clark from competing institutions.

However, in the uncertain post-Brexit world for English youth football, Liverpool are not immune from having their ranks looted.

They fear losing 16-year-old prospect Ethan Ennis to either Manchester United or Chelsea, as reported earlier this week, after he turned down a scholarship offer to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

