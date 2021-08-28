Harvey Elliott’s decision and the absence of other Liverpool midfielders are explained by Jurgen Klopp.

After earning his first start for Liverpool in last week’s triumph over Burnley, Harvey Elliott has kept his spot in the Liverpool line-up for Saturday’s visit of Chelsea.

After impressing on loan at Blackburn last season, the midfielder, who turned 18 in April, came on with seven minutes to go in the opening day triumph at Norwich.

Klopp chose to stick with Elliott after he played the whole 90 minutes against the Clarets.

Klopp chose the Fulham academy product ahead of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who were all placed on the bench, to start against Chelsea in the Reds’ third Premier League game of the season.

Klopp explained his choice to Sky Sports ahead of the game, saying, “We had to alter a little bit and wanted to change a little bit but then it’s about stability as well.”

“It’s that time of year, just before the international break, when there aren’t too many adjustments to make.

“Hopefully the boys return fit and well, and then we have games every three days, which is unusual.

“But at the moment, because of the shorter pre-season, that’s how it is; Oxlade played, and now Hendo is back in the team… So it’s about stability and, of course, football.”

“Thiago had a short pre-season,” he continued. We don’t only express our gratitude to Kostas, Naby, and Diogo. There will be times when we will require all of them.””

Klopp will hope Elliott continues to develop with the first-team despite the fact that his side has a long season ahead of them with commitments both at home and abroad.

On Saturday, Fabinho will play alongside the youngster in midfield, after missing the win over Burnley due to the loss of his father.