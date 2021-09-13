Harvey Elliott, who was injured, watched Liverpool beat Leeds United from the hospital.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool teenager who suffered a catastrophic ankle injury, has sent out another message.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old sustained a dislocated ankle after a challenge by Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk, who received a straight red card.

Elliott’s injury overshadowed Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road, which kept the Reds unbeaten in the Premier League.

Elliott was sent to Leeds General Infirmary for prompt treatment after suffering an injury, and surgery is scheduled on Tuesday.

He has already commented about Struijk’s tackle, for which he afterwards apologized and stated that he should not have been sent off.

Elliott has now resorted to Instagram to express his want to know how his teammates were doing, despite the fact that he was in need of medical attention.

Liverpool led 2-0 at the time of Elliott’s injury, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabinho, before Sadio Mane added a third late in the game.

Elliott appears to be at the Leeds hospital in the photo, where he is laying down and watching the sport on his phone.

Elliott commented, “Proud of the boys for getting the well-worked three points.”

Elliott was beginning his third Premier League game in a straight before to his injury, following starts against Burnley and Chelsea.