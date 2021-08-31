Harvey Elliott responds to a Liverpool fan’s Instagram message with a five-word response.

After starting the Reds’ previous two home games against Burnley and Chelsea, Harvey Elliott has swiftly established himself as an important player for Jurgen Klopp.

Elliott had a great loan season with Blackburn Rovers last season, and an impressive pre-season in which he played a new role in midfield has won him a place in the main squad.

He was one of Liverpool’s standout performers in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend, earning praise from both analysts and fans alike.

That hasn’t stopped supporters from offering advise to the youngster.

“Try passing to other team mates next time, use your pace, dribbling speed, and shoot to score,” a supporter stated in response to Elliott’s comment on his girlfriend’s recent instagram image. Assist our group.”

“Cheers mate, shall remember that,” the 18-year-old answered jokingly.

“I just take every opportunity in my stride,” the teenager stated following Saturday’s game against the London club. Obviously, I only played 10 minutes against Norwich before making my first start against Burnley, so [I’m] just taking things slowly and happy for all the opportunities I’ve been given.

“All I can say is that I’m grateful to the coaching staff and the team for believing in me and providing me with these opportunities.

“When you’re on the field, all you have to do is focus, give it your all, and then focus on the excitement afterward.

“To play in front of this crowd at Anfield and to wear this red strip is every boy’s dream.”

Elliott is on track to have a breakout season and has already received his first England U21 call-up ahead of the team’s September international fixtures.

They’ll play Romania in a friendly on Friday before facing Kosovo in a U21 Euros qualifier the following Tuesday.