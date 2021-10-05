Harvey Elliott gives an update on his injury recuperation and delivers a greeting to Liverpool fans.

Liverpool fans will be excited by Harvey Elliott’s update on his comeback from injury.

Last month, the 18-year-old had a catastrophic ankle injury in a win over Leeds United.

Elliott was transported to Leeds General Infirmary with a dislocated ankle and needed immediate care.

Days later, the club announced that Elliott had undergone successful ankle surgery and that he would be able to play for Liverpool again this season.

Elliott is photographed on an exercise bike with no apparent strapping or assistance on his ankle in his most recent Instagram post.

“Step by step, day by day,” Elliott wrote beside the photo as a caption.

Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, and Adrian, all of Elliott’s Liverpool teammates, responded to the tweet.

After Elliott’s operation, Dr. Jim Moxon, the Liverpool club doctor who was first on the pitch to treat him, and first-team physiotherapist Chris Morgan outlined the process of his recuperation.

“During the game, Harvey suffered a fracture dislocation of his left ankle,” Moxon told Liverpoolfc.com last month.

“We were able to decrease the dislocation on the field right away, and Harvey had surgery today to fix the fracture and ligaments that were damaged in the incident,” said the team.

“Since the operation went well, he may now begin his recovery.

“We won’t put any pressure on him by committing to a certain timeline other than to be able to say with certainty that he will return later in the season completing our rehab program.”