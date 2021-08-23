Harvey Elliott brings something unique to Liverpool that no one else can, but don’t hold your breath for too much from him just yet.

Harvey Elliott is a younger version of Xherdan Shaqiri, and it’s easy to see why the Swiss international departed Liverpool because he’d be in the way of the teenager’s progression into the first team.

Since what he did on loan at Blackburn Rovers and in pre-season, he has clearly impressed the management. He adds a fresh depth to Liverpool.

But we must be cautious; the lad may have a rare aptitude, but it must be fostered.

With the management and what he has now to play him into the side, he’s in the greatest possible hands. I’m not going to hold my breath for him.

He’s unquestionably a bright prospect.

Elliott is a distinct midfield option, similar to Xherdan Shaqiri. That is why he has been given permission to leave.

Except for Curtis Jones, we don’t have a midfielder capable of scoring 10 goals or more per season.

I’m not sure Elliott will be able to do that in the future, but we’ll have to wait and see since we have a number of really strong central midfielders.

I believe Elliott, like Xherdan Shaqiri, could fill in on the wing if there is an injury concern.

He’ll score goals, and he’s a highly creative player, but he needs to add scoring to his repertoire. Because, aside from Jones, we don’t have anyone in midfield who can provide you with the goals you require.

At the weekend, Virgil van Dijk produced two outstanding challenges against Burnley, one in the first half and the other late in the second.

When Liverpool takes on Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku on Sunday, his movement, strength, and pace will be put to the test.

That will be put to the test this weekend.

They’ve had the same results as us: two wins, five goals scored, and 0 goals conceded. They were able to acquire Arsenal at the ideal time.

If you invest £100 million on players, you will improve your team with the ones you already have. They have spent a tremendous amount of money over the previous few years, but they have and they have a. “The summary has come to an end.”