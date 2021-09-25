Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool player, responds to his FIFA 22 appearance with an X-rated one-word remark.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool midfielder, has resorted to social media to express his displeasure with his FIFA 22 player design.

Many professional footballers like the popular EA Sports game, and it remains a thrilling experience for young players in especially when they can play as themselves against opponents.

While many celebrities are dissatisfied with their game ratings, Elliott has a different issue to deal with.

For each FIFA, EA Sports employs cutting-edge technology to create the most accurate portrayal of a player’s real-life image, but it’s fair to say that the Liverpool midfielder does not resemble his most recent update.

Elliott is pictured in the new FIFA with a top-knot, a hairdo he wore when he initially joined Liverpool but has subsequently modified to a shorter version.

EA hasn’t included this into the release of FIFA 22, and when the teenager saw a picture of how he looks, he simply said, “S***.”

Many Liverpool supporters were perplexed by some of EA’s ratings for the new game, with Mohamed Salah’s downgrading being the most talked-about.

Despite scoring 31 goals in all competitions last season and helping the Reds qualify for the Champions League, the Egyptian’s card was downgraded from a 90 to an 89.

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, and Sadio Mane all dropped one rating to fall into the same category as Salah.