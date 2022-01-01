Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool player, provides a three-word reply update.

Harvey Elliott, a midfielder for Liverpool, has stated that he ‘won’t be long’ before returning to first-team play.

After a bad tackle from Pascal Struijk during the Reds’ 3-0 win against Leeds in September, the 18-year-old sustained a significant ankle injury.

Elliot started three of Liverpool’s first four Premier League games this season, establishing himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s lineup.

This season, the Reds boss has been determined to offer the club’s youth players more opportunities, bringing up players like Tyler Morton, Max Woltman, and Conor Bradley.

Elliott claims that he is one of them.