Harvey Barnes has been linked with a move to Liverpool, as optimism increases over a deal for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool answered their critics on Saturday afternoon with a comfortable away win at Norwich City.

Much of the current buzz surrounding Jurgen Klopp’s side has revolved around a lack of recruitment activity, with midfield being the most concerning area.

At Carrow Road, though, the Reds demonstrated the quality that exists inside the bunch, sending a strong warning to the rest of the division.

However, Liverpool is still linked with further summer deals, and we’ve compiled a list of the most recent rumours.

Barnes, Harvey

According to the Athletic, Liverpool is interested in Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes.

Barnes, a product of the Foxes’ system, impressed in the Premier League last season before being sidelined due to injury.

In all competitions, the 23-year-old scored 13 goals and added four assists, enhancing his profile in the process.

Liverpool has kept an eye on the England-born midfielder as a result, though no formal offer has been made for his services at this time.

Leicester are desperate to sign Barnes to a new contract because they are aware that other teams are interested in him.

Traore, Adama

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says Adama Traore wants to leave Wolves, despite Liverpool and other clubs showing interest.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Liverpool on several times and has two years left on his current deal.

Despite starting the new season with Bruno Lage’s team, Agbonlahor is concerned about the outcome.

“You can tell some of the players want to leave,” he remarked.

“Adama Traore hasn’t finalized his new contract yet.

“You can tell he wants to get out of here. As a result, I believe Wolves will have a difficult season this year.”

Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Sala

Liverpool are ‘hopeful’ that Mohamed Salah will sign a long-term contract with the club.

With a stunning performance at Norwich, the Egyptian forward had a perfect start to the Premier League season, scoring once and assisting twice, fueling rumors about a new contract.

In recent weeks, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk have all signed new contracts at the club, and it’s been reported that the Reds’ leadership is increasing in confidence that Salah will do the same.