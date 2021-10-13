Harry Maguire, a Manchester United defender, is in a ‘race against time’ to be fit for the game against Liverpool.

Harry Maguire, a Manchester United defender, has provided an update on his fitness as he faces a race against time to be fit for next weekend’s match against Liverpool.

With a calf injury, the England international has missed their last two games, as well as the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Maguire is expected to miss United’s match against Leicester City this weekend, before facing Atalanta in the Champions League midweek and Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24.

“It’s getting there,” he told United’s official website. I haven’t yet trained with the squad, but I am improving and moving in the right direction.

“Obviously, this is a frustrating injury for me. But I’m getting better, and I’ll be back on the field shortly.” Manchester United will also be missing new acquisition Raphael Varane, who will be out for ‘a few weeks’ after suffering an injury while on international duty.

“Raphael Varane experienced a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has begun recovery at the club,” United said in a statement this week.

“He’ll be away for a few weeks,” says the narrator.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are both likely to be healthy for Saturday’s match against Watford, giving Liverpool an injury boost this week.

Thiago Alcantara, on the other hand, has yet to return to training and is fighting to be fit for the big game next weekend.