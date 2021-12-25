Harry Kane, a Tottenham Hotspur striker, writes a lovely Christmas letter to an Everton fan.

Harry Kane, a Tottenham striker, has sent a Christmas message to an Everton supporter.

Michael Dullaghan, a die-hard Blues fan who has become a social media sensation, delivered a video message to the England forward on Twitter.

Michael wished Kane a joyous Christmas, and the Spurs striker responded quickly.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family as well!” Kane tweeted in response to Michael’s remark. Thank you very much for your message.” This isn’t the first time Michael has gotten a thoughtful note from England’s striker.

Michael sent Kane a video message in November, in which he showed off a drawing he had drawn for the striker.

As a wonderful gift for the Everton supporter, Kane offered to have his artwork signed.

“Have seen your message and your amazing painting Mike, many thanks for both,” Kane wrote.

“Could you please email me the artwork so that I can sign it and return it to you?”

Thank you for your help.”

Duncan Ferguson, Everton’s assistant manager, also sent Michael a message earlier this year.

Ferguson responded with a video on Twitter, showing the camera a Blues shirt with his name on the back and claiming he will give it to Michael in exchange for the drawing.

After learning of Michael’s posts seeking for friends, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright wrote him a letter and sent him six new kits.

Michael has been promised that Kenwright will arrange for him to see the squad at Finch Farm, and that Hollywood icon – and Fulham supporter – Hugh Grant will take him out for a pint the next time Everton visits Craven Cottage.