Greggs pleaded with the town of Merseyside to open an outlet.

A Merseyside town has “begged” Greggs to open an outlet.

Although the fast food brand has a strong presence in Liverpool City Centre, one municipality on Merseyside currently lacks a Greggs.

Southport already boasts a Pound Bakery and a Waterfields, but one resident rushed to Twitter to “ask” the multi-billion-pound retailer to construct a store there.

"@GreggsOfficial Please please open a store in Southport, I implore you," @HarryMrHam tweeted.

Southport residents must go to Formby to find the nearest Greggs.

People in Southport are still waiting for a Burger King to open, so Greggs isn’t the first fast food chain to be requested to come to town.

While there are a few Subway, KFC, and McDonald’s locations, the lack of a Burger King is a local riddle that has sparked numerous discussions.

Sandgrounders who want a Whopper must travel 18 miles to obtain one, with the closest locations being in Bootle and Bamber Bridge.

Many people have suggested that a Burger King should take the place of the McDonald’s on Eastbank Street, which closed in 2014.

There have never been any proposals submitted to convert this structure into a Burger King, hence the attention has shifted to Greggs.