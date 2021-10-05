Greggs has issued a caution following a staffing interruption and a shortage of ingredients.

Greggs has admitted that company has been impacted by personnel and ingredient supply issues.

The bakery chain has stated that it has not been immune to the pressures that are currently hitting the food and beverage industry in the United Kingdom.

Despite this, it still intends to open new stores in the country, and its profit forecast for the year has been raised after surpassing pre-pandemic revenues.

It informed shareholders this morning that “in recent months, there has been some disruption in the availability of labor and supply of components and products.”

“Food input inflation pressures are also rising – while we have short-term protection due to our forward buying positions, we expect costs to rise towards the end of 2021 and into 2022,” a spokeswoman added.

“We have solid operational cost control, and the robust third-quarter sales performance gives us confidence as we move into the autumn.”

In comparison to the same period last year, like-for-like sales climbed by 3.5 percent in the third quarter of this year.

As a result, the company’s full-year performance is projected to outperform previous estimates, according to the company.

Greggs has added 68 outlets to its estate since the beginning of the year, and it hopes to have added roughly 100 more by 2021.

As it works toward its long-term goal of 3,000 locations across the country, the steak baker said it will speed up its opening program next year, with roughly 150 net openings planned.

It also stated that it has ambitious intentions to treble its turnover to about £2.4 billion over the next five years in order to expand its delivery and evening activities.