Grandmother from Scouse is awestruck by her granddaughter’s remarkable moves.

After a video of her jiving in her grandmother Joan’s kitchen went viral, a woman from Liverpool expressed her surprise.

Actress Saffron McConville posted a video of herself jive dancing to Bill Haley & The Comets’ “Rock Around The Clock” in front of her pleased grandmother Joan on the popular social networking platform TikTok two weeks ago.

The video, titled “Nan used to jive in Liverpool and I requested her to judge mine because she taught me to dance,” has received over 890,000 views and 92,000 likes.

The 23-year-old Anfield resident (TikTok: @havealaughwithsaff) told The Echo she “never anticipated the video to go viral” and is “overwhelmed” by the response.

“I filmed the TikTok with my Nan since we have always liked a good dance whenever I see her,” the Liverpool Media Academy graduate explained.

“Because I now reside in Newcastle, I hadn’t seen her in seven weeks.” I decided to cheer her up by playing her favorite tunes, ‘Rock around the clock’ and ‘Runaround Sue.’

“She refers to me as her ‘little entertainer.’ I wanted to keep the film as a keepsake and to show everyone how much she means to me.” Her grandmother Joan, whom she referred to as “the original jiver of the 1960s,” told her how she was initially taught to the dancing form by her grandmother.

“Nan trained me from a young age,” Saffron explained. She’d play songs by the Drifters, James Brown, Chubby Checker, Bill Haley, and Elvis Presley, among others. We’d dance for hours until my mother got home from work or I’d entertain her while she drank her tea.

“I believe my nana is glad that I followed a profession in the arts because it is what she encouraged me to do.”

“Why do all the Liverpudlian nans know how to jive to this song?” one user wondered.

“This is the nicest thing I’ve ever seen,” commented another. My grandmother used to go to The Grafton [Ballroom] to dance. Check with your grandmother to see if she recalls it.” “Scousers have the best [jive]teachers ever,” said another. Liverpool’s older generation were the best jivers of all time. They astound me!” “Summary ends,” Saffron remarked of the reaction.