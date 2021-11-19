Graeme Souness claims Liverpool is “bitter” and dismisses Arsenal’s credentials.

Graeme Souness, a former Liverpool player, feels his former club will have a ‘point to prove’ this weekend when they meet Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Reds welcome Mikel Arteta’s team to Anfield after suffering their first loss of the season against West Ham last time out.

Liverpool are presently fourth in the table, and a loss on Saturday may knock them out of contention for the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be ‘mad’ this weekend, according to Souness, after a poor setback before the international break.

When asked how the game will play out, he told Sky Sports’ Essential Football Podcast, “It will go the same way.”

“I believe Liverpool will be a furious team with a point to prove at the weekend, no matter what team they face or who they select, after losing last time out when they were not up to their usual standards.”

“So I’m expecting a full-throttle Liverpool against an Arsenal side that will arrive with some confidence, and I’d be cautious.”

“However, the teams they [Arsenal] have been playing recently aren’t exactly top-of-the-table teams: an ordinary Leicester this year, a draw with Brighton, beating Watford, Norwich, and a very mediocre Spurs team.”

“They’ve gained confidence from winning games and are in a strong position in the league, but the toughest portion of their season is yet to come.”

Arsenal is now in fifth place, just two points behind Liverpool in the rankings.

Despite a poor start to the season, the London team has gone eight games without losing, and a win at Anfield would put them ahead of Liverpool in the table.