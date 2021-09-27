Graeme Souness, a Liverpool icon, assesses the title battle, saying that three teams are “so far ahead.”

Liverpool is one of three clubs, according to Graeme Souness, that are “so far ahead” of the rest of the Premier League.

After a 3-3 draw with Brentford over the weekend, the Reds are currently one point clear at the top of the table, with Chelsea and Manchester United both suffering their first league defeats of the season.

Souness was commenting before of Sunday’s North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, which Arsenal won 3-1 thanks to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Despite their reputation as two of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ teams, neither side on show could hope to compete with Jurgen Klopp’s side at the top end of the table, according to the ex-Reds coach.

“When you look at the four major teams, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, I believe three of them are so far apart from the rest. They’re so far ahead of the rest right now,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“I believe Man United will flirt with success this year, but by April/May, there will only be three teams remaining in the race, and everyone else will have a hard road ahead of them.

“When you look at the investment Man City, Chelsea, and Man United have made, and how well Liverpool is doing, I believe it will be a long time before the two North London clubs look at them and the path they’re going in.”

Liverpool has had a strong start to the season, going undefeated in all competitions for eight games and scoring three times in all but two of their games.

Before losing on Saturday, both Manchester United and Chelsea had experienced comparable league success, with Manchester City defeating Thomas Tuchel’s side at Stamford Bridge as they rebounded back from their earlier tie with Southampton.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham are 10th and 11th in the table, with their campaigns mirroring each other through the first six games.

Spurs started the season with three straight wins before going on a three-game losing streak, while Arsenal dropped to the bottom of the standings. “The summary has come to an end.”