GP surgeries will close and staff will be laid off as part of a £1.6 million primary care budget decrease in Knowsley.

GPs are at “breaking point,” yet Knowsley is prepared for a £1.6 million primary care budget cut that will “likely” result in clinics closing and staff being laid off.

As the lockdown limitations lift, patients across the UK have struggled to arrange face-to-face appointments.

“GPs are regularly telling us they’re busier now than they’ve ever been,” said Dr. Richard Vautrey, chairman of the British Medical Association’s GP committee, last week.

However, the Knowsley NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which determines the borough’s primary care budget, claims it has been overspending on GP contracts and has to cut back.

The problem surfaced as the new owners of Aston Healthcare provided an update on the company’s progress in repairing significant flaws at four of its six GP offices.

The company, which cared for about 25,000 patients in Knowsley at the end of 2019, had been frequently chastised by the Care Quality Commission, was reliant on uncommitted temporary doctors, and was receiving multiple complaints every week.

New owners took over in February of last year, and maintain that despite the pandemic, improvements have been made, albeit patient access to appointments remains a key issue.

The findings were reviewed at a meeting of Knowsley Council’s Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee this week, which heard that the CCG’s budget cuts may jeopardize the modest progress made thus far.

The company claims that as part of the £1.6 million funding cut, it will lose £257,000 from its yearly budget in a report to the committee.

“Aston Healthcare faces its toughest challenge in the coming months, which will surely effect patient services and the wonderful work that has been accomplished thus far,” the business noted.

“The practice is currently in discussions with the Local Medical Committee (LMC) and other practices in the Borough to explain to the CCG and NHS England the negative implications for individual practices.

“It is quite likely that financial cuts will result in practice closures, practices will almost surely lose employees due to workers migrating out of the Borough and/or redundancies, and there will be a major risk of reduced access and quality of care.”

