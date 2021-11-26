Gogglebox Jenny’s ‘disgusting’ eating habits make her supporters sick to their stomachs.

Jenny Newby of Gogglebox made viewers ill when she revealed a “disgusting” eating habit on tonight’s show.

With co-star Lee Riley, the fan favorite returned to the famous Channel 4 show to discuss the week’s greatest TV.

The couple welcomed us into their warm Hull motorhome once more to deliver humorous comments on the week’s top television.

On the most recent episode, Jenny and Lee watched I’m A Celebrity, Tiger King 2, and An Audience with Adele.

When Lee was tucking into a tangerine while watching TV, however, the longtime friends were split.

When Jenny asked to eat the skin of his tangerine, Lee was visibly appalled.

She stated, ” “The skin is appealing to me. You’re well aware that I do.” “You’re like a wheelie bin,” Lee retorted. Jenny was overjoyed when Lee admitted he hadn’t washed the skin, and fans on Twitter were in fits of laughter during the encounter.

“No way,” Paula answered, “it’s disgusting.”

“The skin is terrible – yuck,” Michelle remarked.

With a sick emoji, Hev tweeted: “Jenny, did you just eat an orange peel?!?!?! Is she ‘peeling’ properly?” “As though Jenny is biting an orange peel,” another fan added. “Eating orange skin…” wrote Jo.