Gogglebox Fans are going crazy over Lee Riley’s ‘Liverpool’ reunion.

Lee Riley’s partner’s newest social media update has sent Gogglebox fans into a frenzy.

On Instagram, Steve Mail shared a photo with the popular Channel 4 star and their friends.

Lee lives in Hull, where he and Jenny Newby discuss the week’s greatest television, and he frequently travels to Cyprus to see his partner.

Steve’s most recent tweet, however, indicated that he has returned to the UK from the Mediterranean paradise, and the happy couple will soon be visiting Merseyside.

“Pre-reunion drinks at Dawson Mansion next stop Liverpool,” he wrote on Instagram.

Lee and Steve have been married for 26 years and appeared happy than ever as they grinned in front of a Christmas tree at Dawson Mansion with their two friends.

The festive photo had fans swooning, with many commenting that they hoped the happy pair had a good time during their vacation to the city.

“Enjoy yourselves, lads,” Ally urged.

“Lovely shot of you all,” Carol wrote. “Have a great time.”

Susan made the following observation: “Take pleasure in it. Good luck on your journey.” “Love the photo guys, can’t wait for Friday Lee and to see problems,” Tina wrote. “I really like this,” Jane said.