Glenn Hoddle has noticed that Raheem Sterling has become’much better’ since leaving Liverpool.

Since leaving Liverpool for Manchester City, Glenn Hoddle believes Raheem Sterling has improved as a player.

After a rumored contract dispute, the City forward left Anfield in 2015 and has since made over 200 appearances for the Manchester club.

Sterling netted a penalty in the first half for City in their Boxing Day triumph over Leicester, extending City’s advantage at the top of the Premier League.

Tottenham legend Hoddle hailed Pep Guardiola’s work with Sterling, saying it had resulted in the England international scoring more goals.

As City went six points clear at the top of the league, Hoddle told Premier League Productions, “He wasn’t a terrific goal scorer at Liverpool.”

“He’s not a clean striker of the ball; he doesn’t score many goals from 25 yards.”

“Pep has him coming in and arriving,” says the narrator. He’s always moving, although it’s just six or seven yards away.

“Now that he’s getting his goals in, his run timing is much, much better.” He’s more aware of his surroundings now than he was when he initially joined Man City.” So far in his Premier League career, the attacker has 102 goals in 306 games.