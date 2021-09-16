Girl is hit by a car, a doctor sends sexual emails to a ‘kid,’ and a woman who barks at dogs receives a warning.

A girl was hit by a car in Liverpool city centre, and police are looking for witnesses.

After the crash on Tithebarn Street just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services were called.

While an inquiry was underway, Tithebarn Street was restricted to traffic between its intersections with Pall Mall and Leeds Street.

A Citroen car was involved in the incident, and the driver stopped at the site to assist Merseyside Police with their investigation.

The girl, whose age has not been disclosed, was brought to the hospital but later released with minor injuries.

After confessing to sending sexual texts and images to a “13-year-old girl” from Liverpool, a junior doctor has been “removed” from his training.

According to the MEN, a lawyer for James Peter Farthing spoke in court about the doctor’s “emotional problems” while spending long hours on the Covid frontline during the pandemic.

Farthing, a 28-year-old Wilmslow man who works for the NHS in Stockport, accepted his guilt in front of magistrates before appearing in court on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court (September 14).

Because of how loudly her dogs bark, a woman has been ordered to reduce the number of dogs she has.

When an investigation was launched in 2018 after complaints from neighbors, Abigail Findlay-Stankovic, 67, was suspected of keeping up to 16 dogs in her semi-detached house on Bluebell Court in Beechwood, Runcorn.

This resulted in a noise abatement notice being issued, which she ignored, resulting in a fine from Halton Borough Council’s environmental health department in March of this year.

