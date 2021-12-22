Giovanni Pernice of Strictly Come Dancing promises ‘huge news’ inspired by Rose.

Giovanni Pernice of Strictly Come Dancing has shared some ‘huge news,’ revealing that a portion of his upcoming solo tour would be available with British Sign Language (BSL) signed performances.

In the weekend’s close-fought grand final, Giovanni and his dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis overcame Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe.

Both couples performed three dances during the live final, which was held despite contender AJ Odudu’s withdrawal on Friday due to an ankle ailment.

Both couples received flawless marks from the judges for their revisiting favorite dances and showdances, with both scoring a perfect 40.

The panel’s scores, however, had no bearing on the ultimate outcome, which was decided entirely by popular vote.

Rose’s victory created history by becoming her the first deaf winner of the BBC One show.

Giovanni also revealed that he would use a BSL interpreter at certain of his gigs after being inspired by Rose.

“Big news!” Giovanni said on his Instagram account, according to BirminghamLive. Performances signed by BSL. We are thrilled to announce that for the following shows, we will be able to provide signed performances with a BSL interpreter.” The Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow will have a performance on April 5; the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester will host a performance on April 8; and the Beck Theatre in Hayes will host a performance on May 14. Giovanni has previously remarked about Rose’s influence on his life.

He said earlier this month: “Countless reasons to be proud of you have been provided by you. I am grateful to having you in my life since you inspire me and constantly cheer me up.”