Giovanni Pernice of BBC Strictly Come Dancing apologizes to Rose Ayling-Ellis after his act.

Giovanni Pernice of BBC Strictly Come Dancing apologized to his dancing partner tonight after making a mistake.

After the judges caught up on a’small mistake’ in their routine, the Strictly dancer bowed and apologized to Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Tonight, the couple danced to a song from the Disney blockbuster Frozen, which has become a fan favorite this season.

For their act, Giovanni dressed up as Hans and Rose dressed up as Anna, culminating in a proposal.

However, the judges picked up on a little error, which Giovanni then took full responsibility for.

On Twitter, the couple was still the talk of the town, and many people were rooting for them to win.

“I love that Giovanni realized the mistake was his fault,” said @hannahoxoxox.

“One small error by Giovanni shouldn’t stop the 10s,” @Christopher T42 commented. “I know Craig would knock a mark off.”

@teenamassam remarked: “Giovanni, what a blunder!” with a love heart emoji.”

Craig Revel Horwooda stated last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Craig will not be competing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, according to a representative for the show.

They explained: “Craig Revel Horwood tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating according to federal regulations.

“While Craig will not be competing in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, he will return the following week if all goes well.”

Cynthia Erivo took his place on the show tonight, and many people were impressed.

“God, Cynthia Erivo is a delight, and we are blessed to have her,” @stevenperkins wrote.

“Lovely seeing Cynthia Erivo take the effort to sign to Rose with her thoughts,” Twitter user @vickster51 said.