Gino D’Acampo of This Morning is in hot water with fans after making a “unnecessary” remark to Holly Willoughby.

Gino D’Acampo’s comments on Today’s This Morning startled Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ITV’s main daytime series, the popular chef was featured in a cooking segment.

The 45-year-old was making tiramisu in honor of Ado Campeol, the 93-year-old father of the famed Italian delicacy.

When the chef began comparing the map of Italy to sections of the 40-year-anatomy, old’s however, he made remarks that left Holly speechless.

“If your bellybutton is Rome, I was born in Naples, which is on your side, but I went to school in Vesuvius, which is further inland,” he explained.

“So, technically, I spent my adolescence practicing and playing with your vagina.”

Gino retorted, “There’s nothing wrong with that.” Holly and Phil gasped at the statements, and Gino retorted, “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

On Twitter, fans of This Morning were taken aback by the exchange.

“Oh Gino!” exclaimed Steve.

“Oh Gino, for God’s sake,” Arlene added.

“Producer just splattered his coffee all over the monitors,” Andrew observed.

“I think Phil is truly annoyed at Gino,” Betty wrote. Good.” “Poor Holly looked so uncomfortable, needless, and not humorous,” Helen tweeted.