Gini Wijnaldum’s decision could be explained by Jurgen Klopp’s “new Liverpool midfield.”

The 2-2 draw with Everton in October was a game that epitomized Liverpool’s season last season.

The Reds traveled across Stanley Park for the 237th edition of a local conflict that seemed to have it all in one of the most fierce and contentious derbies in recent memory.

Goals, red cards, injuries, and, of course, VAR controversy are all part of the game.

Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho were among the lesser-known Liverpool midfielders.

Despite all of the attention paid to Virgil van Dijk’s season-ending injury, Jordan Pickford’s escape from criticism, and the intervention to prevent a stoppage-time Jordan Henderson winner, one statistic that emerged from the October 17 fallout went mostly unnoticed.

That game was the only time Klopp used the midfield trio of Fabinho, Thiago, and Henderson.

As a result of Richarlison’s red card for a poor challenge on newcomer Thiago, the Spaniard will be out until after Christmas.

Fabinho was already being expected to assist out a depleted defensive department still hurting from the long-term injuries to Van Dijk and Joe Gomez when he returned to the side in the late December draw at Newcastle.

Henderson’s season was already done by the time Fabinho, who had suffered a couple of injuries himself, was given the chance to return to midfield, having pulled up in the 2-0 defeat to none other than Everton in February.

Last year, Klopp and his team ran a campaign similar to this.

This time, however, optimism reigns supreme.

So far, Gini Wijnaldum’s departure hasn’t pushed the team to look for a replacement.

And, as the discussion over that specific nugget of wisdom continues, Klopp is getting ready to unleash a midfield on the Premier League that he believes has the right mix of qualities to succeed.

It’s why the search for a Wijnaldum replacement appears to have stalled.

Insiders at Anfield have spoken about Klopp and sports director Michael Edwards’ desire to bring in players who can play in the first team right away.

Klopp isn't in the business of stockpiling players for no reason, so any new signing would have to do the same.