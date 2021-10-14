Gerry Cardinale will not rule out the possibility of owning Liverpool in the future.

Gerry Cardinale, the founder of RedBird Capital Partners, has refused to rule out a future ownership of Liverpool.

Cardinale’s private equity firm purchased an 11 percent share in Fenway Sports Group in March for $750 million, which included basketball star LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter as partners.

After a potential agreement with Cardinale’s special purpose acquisition firm, RedBall, fell through at the start of the year, RedBird decided to invest. The money was put in to help FSG expand its business, which includes the Boston Red Sox baseball team, Fenway Sports Management, and NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, among other things.

Cardinale, who owns a majority stake in Toulouse in the French second division through his RedBird FC company, has developed a keen interest in European football in recent years, and his ties to FSG and Liverpool have led to speculation that he could have far more influence over the Reds in the future.

When asked if he envisioned himself as a Liverpool owner in the future at the Financial Times’ Business of Sport US Summit in New York, Cardinale said: “We didn’t underwrite it with that in mind.

“No (I don’t rule it out), I wouldn’t rule it out because it would be an honor, but I believe Liverpool is in excellent hands with the current squad.

“We’re there to help and lend a hand where we can, but that’s a fantastic team from the top down, from ownership to management.”

On Thursday, RedBird’s relationship with FSG and Liverpool was strengthened further when it was announced that both companies, as well as Liverpool kit supplier Nike and Epic Games, the creators of the massively popular Fortnite game, had purchased a stake in James and Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment Company.

SpringHill will engage with FSG on “original content in and around the sports, teams, and venues linked with FSG,” according to one of the deal’s primary objectives.

“What I enjoy best is that we’re supporting two people who, individually and collectively, are quite unusual in the intersection of sports and culture, and. “Summary concludes.”