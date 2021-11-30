George Harrison’s childhood house should be turned into a center for vegetarianism and nonviolence.

An animal rights group has written to the business overseeing the sale of George Harrison’s childhood home, requesting that the house be converted into a homage center for vegetarian meals and nonviolence.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) commissioned Omega Auctions to transform George’s former home to reflect his views in meat-free eating and nonviolent values.

According to PETA, the center will also honor India, where Harrison recorded part of his debut solo album, Wonderwall Music, and was inspired to become a vegetarian.

It’s rumored that Harrison learnt to play the sitar from guru Ravi Shankar, who has backed PETA India’s animal rights activities.

Poorva Joshipura, PETA’s Vice President of International Affairs, explained: “After many trips to India, Harrison became the first member of The Beatles to become a vegetarian, learning about and embracing the virtue of ahimsa, or nonviolence, which is central to three of India’s major religions – Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.”

“We’re always looking for methods to promote kindness to all living, feeling creatures, regardless of species, and this homage center would encourage more people to practice nonviolence and enjoy the vegetarian meals that Harrison adored,” says the foundation.

George Harrison grew up in the three-bedroom terraced house in the centre of Speke from the age of six until the 1960s.

George met Sir Paul McCartney and John Lennon while staying at the property, and the trio held some of their early rehearsals here.

The three-bedroom family home has some of the historical elements from when the Harrisons lived there, such as the bath, sink, some original doors, wardrobe hanging rails, and outbuildings with period design.

“It’s definitely an honor to get an opportunity to sell a property that played such a vital role in the early career of the Beatles,” Paul Fairweather, previously of Omega Auctions, told The Washington Newsday.

“”This is where George learnt to play the guitar, and the images of the group getting together in the early 1960s are incredible to see.

