April Ashley, who was born in Smithdown Road Hospital in 1935, underwent surgery in Casablanca, Morocco, at the age of 25 following years of mental discomfort.

April was only the ninth patient of Dr. Georges Burou, a pioneer in gender reassignment surgery, when she was 86 years old.

April had already attempted suicide, landing her in a psychiatric facility where she was subjected to the dreadful electric shock therapy.

During her time in Paris, she assumed the identity of April and worked at a drag club called Le Carrousel to save £3,000 – the equivalent of nearly £70,000 in 2020 – for Burou’s seven-hour surgery.

The Sunday People cruelly outed April as transsexual in 1961, just as her career as an actor and Vogue model was flowering again in Britain after surgery.

April previously discussed this “horrible time” with The Washington Newsday.

“My career was ruined, and I never worked again except for positions where you were paid under the table,” she claimed.

“When they found out, they would change my shifts, lower my hours, and then tell me they didn’t need me… but then advertise for someone else.”

“It was upsetting since I had every intention of becoming a movie star.”

“Every time I met a filmmaker, they promised to make me a star.” They’d remark things like, ‘With that figure, that face, those legs, and that body,’ and then turn away from me.” April’s past followed her even after she moved to the United States and worked as a waiter or hostess.

And as soon as it caught up, the job vanished.

Trans persons are still scrimping and saving thousands of pounds to pay for private healthcare, from black market hormone blockers to breast augmentation or penis building, six decades after April’s procedure.

Many people, like April, travel to countries like Poland where surgery is less expensive.

Despite the NHS's claims, the NHS does assist trans persons in medically transitioning, however specialised care waiting lists are thousands of people deep and years long.