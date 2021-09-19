Gemma Atkinson’s reaction as Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn are paired on Strictly Come Dancing.

The new couples for Strictly Come Dancing were announced at the 2021 premiere show, with one pairing in particular proving to be a fan favorite.

People flocked to Twitter in droves as it was confirmed that former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn will be competing on the hit BBC One show alongside professional dancer Gorka Marquez.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the actress, who presently plays Becky in Hollyoaks, expressed her joy at the pairing.

“I’m thrilled,” said the actor, who portrayed Sinead Osbourne in Corrie and is from Rochdale. We’ll get along like a house on fire.”

Fans were ecstatic, with one fan writing on Twitter, “Katie and Gorka!! “Wonderful collaboration!!”

“Katie and Gorka have such a vibe,” said another. I’ve already pledged my support.”

“Aww Katie & Gorka will be fun!” commented one fan.

Gorka’s ecstatic girlfriend Gemma Atkinson praised the couple as well.

Gemma had a positive reaction to the news by cheering “Come On!” while sharing a snapshot of the new dance duo on Instagram.

Gemma, who has a two-year-old daughter, Mia, with Gorka, is a Hits Radio DJ and former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actress. She recently returned from a five-day walk in the Scottish Highlands.

Along with The Voice hosts Emma Willis and I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher, whose McFly singer husband Tom is also participating in Strictly this year, she was there to raise money for the breast cancer awareness charity Coppafeel.

On Valentine’s Day, Gorka proposed to Gemma when they were strolling their dogs Norman and Ollie.

“Valentine’s forever…,” she exclaimed, flashing her sparkling engagement ring and putting a kiss on her man. Obviously, I said yes.”

“The best day with my forever Valentines,” Gorka wrote.

“I inquired, and she responded with a resounding YES!”

When she was a contestant on Strictly in 2017, she was paired with Alja korjanec, and Gorka danced with singer Alexandra Burke.

Their paths had already crossed on Strictly, as Gemma and Gorka had once been in the same area in the Bahamas.

Gorka was on one while Gemma, from Bury, was ‘living her best life’ at a seaside bar. “The summary has come to an end.”