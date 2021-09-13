Gary Neville notices a reminder of Paul Scholes in the Liverpool midfield.

Gary Neville has claimed that Thiago Alcantara, a Liverpool midfielder, reminds him of Paul Scholes, a former Manchester United teammate.

Neville was commentating on the Reds’ 3-0 win on Sunday, and he singled out Thiago for special praise after the game.

As Liverpool dominated the middle of the park at Elland Road, the Spain international was recalled to the starting lineup and impressed Neville with his performance.

On the Gary Neville Podcast, he said, “It reminded me occasionally of [Paul] Scholes at Anfield.”

“When the game was so frenzied, all of a sudden, there’s a small person in the center of the pitch who just put his foot on it and you thought, ‘There’s calm, there’s serenity.’ Carrick would do the same thing for Manchester United if he could.

“I believe Thiago performed exactly what he was brought in to do for Liverpool today.

“When everyone is rushing around, everyone is desperate, and it’s 100mph, put your foot on the ball and play the pass that just opens the game up, and that’s what he did.”

Liverpool had won 4-3 and drawn 1-1 in their previous meetings, so the ex-England full-back was interested to see how Jurgen Klopp would handle the task given by Leeds’ ferocious midfield.

After struggling for consistency since joining Leeds for £25 million from Bayern Munich last summer, Neville believes the former Barcelona midfielder displayed his real quality with Fabinho and Harvey Elliott at Elland Road.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, was praised by the former United defender for getting his difficult team pick right, despite the German coach having several other possibilities.

“Do you need to fight fire with fire against Leeds and equal their energy?’ you could wonder before a game.

“So when you see Elliott, Thiago, and Fabinho in midfield, who aren’t the most athletic or mobile, even though they can run, he could have played Keita, Milner, and Henderson, who would most likely run more.

“You think, OK, maybe Leeds has a chance to run them off, but it was the composure that got them.”