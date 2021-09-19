Gary Neville makes a comment about Kalvin Phillips that Liverpool supporters may or may not agree with.

Gary Neville thinks Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United is the best English midfielder in the Premier League.

Phillips was an integral element of Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League, and he has since performed admirably in the top level.

Since making his England debut in September 2020, the midfielder has been a standout for Gareth Southgate’s team, helping them reach the Euro 2020 final.

Phillips was hailed for his performances in a midfield-two alongside Declan Rice, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson forced to sit on the bench.

“He only joined the Premier League a year ago, but he’s already the best English midfielder there is,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“When it comes to players, we usually try to generalize them,” says the author. Is he a defensive player or an offensive player?

“He’s a throwback to someone who can do everything,” says the author. He can run, tackle, pass, and defend, and he’s truly incredible.

“He’s likeable, he speaks with integrity, and you enjoy watching him. He runs all day, and the statistics we see show that he produces the most pressure.

“As a defender and midfielder at Leeds, the amount of work you have to do is incredible, but he really sets the tone, he’s a tremendous player.”

Given Henderson’s continued excellence for Liverpool, Liverpool supporters are likely to disagree with Neville’s remarks.

After missing a big portion of last season due to injury, the Reds captain has played a key role in guiding his team to an unblemished start this season.

Henderson has captained the Reds to Champions League and Premier League triumph throughout his time at the club, and he recently signed a new contract with the club.