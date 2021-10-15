Gary Neville lists three clubs, saying, “I could be wrong.” Mohamed Salah is set to depart Liverpool.

Gary Neville is the latest football commentator to weigh in on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract dilemma.

The winger is in the final two years of his current contract, and talks between the club and his representation are still underway.

Salah’s long-term career, according to former Manchester United defender Neville, who is now a Sky Sports pundit, may lay elsewhere.

“I don’t think he’ll stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career,” says one Liverpool fan “On Sky Sports’ Overlap forum, he remarked. “It’s just my opinion. That has always been my viewpoint, although I could be mistaken.

“If he went, the Premier League would be weakened.” When you look at Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Kylian Mbappe, I don’t believe it’s all about the money.

“They have a project and something they need to accomplish in their lives.” They must play at specific clubs and participate in specific activities.

“I believe Salah needs to visit Real Madrid, the Bernabeu. Real Madrid, by the way, is planning a comeback.

“I know things aren’t perfect at Barcelona and Madrid right now, but Salah is similar to those I just described, and I believe he needs that on his CV towards the conclusion of his career.”

“I believe he has done an incredible job at Liverpool.” I’ve always had the impression he wants a Paris, a Real Madrid, or a Barcelona, and I believe he’ll go get it. But I could be mistaken!” Other panelists, Jamie Carragher and Paul Scholes, disagreed with Neville’s viewpoint during a debate.

If the Egyptian is to become one of the top players in the world, Scholes believes he must stay at Liverpool.

“They [Barcelona and Real Madrid] are not as highly regarded as they were two or three years ago,” he claimed.

“He has to stay at Liverpool if he wants to be the best player on the planet.” He is obligated to remain in England.

“The best players are here, and this league is now the best in the world.” It has three of the best coaches in the world, as well as the best teams in the world.

“If he wants to be the finest player on the planet, he must stay here, and Liverpool must do the same.””

