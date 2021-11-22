Gary Neville issues a warning to Liverpool following Chelsea and Man City’s ‘extraordinary’ claim.

Liverpool have been warned by Gary Neville about why they may struggle to stay up with their Premier League rivals in the title fight.

The Reds moved up to second place with a 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday night, but Manchester City dropped to third after beating Everton.

Chelsea is still in first place, with a three-point lead over City and four points clear of Liverpool after 12 games.

Liverpool has already played both Manchester City and Chelsea at home this season, drawing both games.

Liverpool, according to Neville, have the greatest starting lineup in the Premier League and are a “fantastic side.”

However, Neville believes Liverpool aren’t as well-equipped to win the Premier League title as their nearest opponents due to a lack of “investment power.”

“I think it’s most tough for Liverpool because they’re so finely tuned,” he said on the Sky Sports Gary Neville podcast. “The other two have bigger and better squads.”

“As I stated earlier in the season, I believe Liverpool has the greatest eleven. That does not alter, but if two or three of them go missing, it becomes a serious issue.

“With the history, tradition, and enthusiasm of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool will want to be within a point or two with four, five, or six games to go.” I believe they will then become extremely dangerous.

“Getting there would be a more difficult task for them than it would be for Chelsea or Manchester City.”

“They’re in there right now and they’re a fantastic team, but they lack the investment power and squad depth of City and Chelsea.”

“If you look at the bench today (Man City vs. Everton) and the bench at Chelsea, they’re both excellent squads in any season or age.”