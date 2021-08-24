Gary Neville is correct, and Rafa Benitez is already persuading Everton fans to change their minds.

The choice of Rafa Benitez as Everton manager was always going to be contentious.

Because of the rivalry with Liverpool across Stanley Park, some Blues are so adamant that they refuse to eat red sauce or put red ornaments on their Christmas tree (as Ronald Koeman quickly found out).

So the prospect of an Anfield great taking to the Goodison Park bench was unthinkable.

Whether it was because of the success Benitez had with Liverpool or because it occurred more than 15 years ago, a substantial portion of the fanbase had reasons why his name would never appear on their managerial wish list in a million years.

Even Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who spent his whole career with the club, was wary of having one of their local rivals manage them.

Everton fans are stunned by a transfer rumors linking Richarlison and Kylian Mbappe to PSG.

On Monday Night Football, the Sky Sports pundit remarked, “I’ve been clear, I don’t like the thought of the Liverpool legend coming to Goodison Park, and many Evertonians don’t either.”

However, given the manner Benitez has fitted into his new role as a Toffee over the last month and a half, a few Blue heads would have nodded in agreement with Neville’s next statement.

“However, I have no worries about his ability to produce, and I believe he will lead them to their best season in a long time.

“I believe they can achieve what West Ham and Leicester accomplished last season, and finish fifth or sixth.

“Everton has been trying to go close to a Champions League challenge; he’ll generate a lot of excellent results for them, and I believe that has already begun.”

While fan disputes erupted in the weeks leading up to the Spaniard’s appointment and dominated the month of June, a positive win on the opening day against Southampton and a promising performance at a noisy Elland Road have put an end to any such talk.

Everton’s focus has shifted back to the team, the players on the field, and the results. Of course, the manager is involved in all of this, but for the time being, the performances have been satisfactory. “The summary has come to an end.”