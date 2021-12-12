Gary Lineker disagrees with Steven Gerrard on the penalty decision made by Liverpool.

As his return to Anfield didn’t quite go to plan, Steven Gerrard was left regretting a number of penalty calls – though not everyone agreed with him.

On Saturday, the Liverpool icon returned to his new post as Aston Villa manager, but he was unable to produce what would have been a memorable outcome, as Mohamed Salah’s penalty gave the hosts a 1-0 victory.

Gerrard, on the other hand, was not pleased with the decision to give the spot-kick when the Egyptian twisted legs with Tyrone Mings — nor with another decision, this time at the opposite end of the pitch.

Late on, a mix-up between Alisson and Joel Matip almost led to former Liverpool striker Danny Ings slipping in for the equaliser, only for the Liverpool goalkeeper to get a crucial block in.

Gerrard, on the other hand, was adamant that the Brazilian had fouled Ings and that the hosts’ penalty should have gone in his team’s favor as well.

“In the end, the game was decided by a penalty. Liverpool got theirs, but we didn’t. It has a rough feel about it. Salah fouled Tyrone Mings first, according to Gerrard on BBC Match of the Day.

“If an arm goes anywhere near Alisson, it’s a foul,” Gerrard said of the late incident involving Alisson and Ings. So why isn’t Danny Ings called for a foul? These are the questions I’d like to address, but I’m unable to do so at this time.” The Match of the Day panel, on the other hand, disagreed with the Villa manager, with host Gary Lineker siding with the visitors on the decision not to award a late penalty.

“It appears like he gets the ball with his hand, Alisson,” Lineker observed as he replayed the incident.

Martin Keown and Alan Shearer, both pundits, agreed that Gerrard couldn’t have any concerns about Liverpool’s penalty.

“Tyrone Mings was actually playing very well throughout the game, but that was a very clumsy challenge from him there,” Keown added. Salah performs admirably.” “I just want to highlight,” Shearer added. Keep an eye out for what Salah does with his left foot. He simply walks across Mings, as you’ve been taught. “The summary comes to an end.”