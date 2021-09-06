Gary Lineker claims Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool is “staggering.”

Following the defender’s position shift while on international duty, Gary Lineker has expressed his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold once more.

In England’s World Cup qualifying victory over Andorra on Sunday, the Reds right-back started in midfield.

After 45 minutes, however, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate opted to change things up and revert Alexander-Arnold to his preferred right-back position.

However, Alexander-position Arnold’s generated a stir among supporters on social media before to the encounter.

Lineker also used the chance to express his displeasure with seeing Alexander-Arnold in midfield, calling him a “staggering” player.

Lineker wrote, “He could play anyplace.” “It would be incredible if he didn’t play anywhere.”

Southgate stated before the game that Alexander-Arnold will be playing in midfield “for a little while.”

Southgate told ITV, “We know he’s a fantastic footballer and we’ve wanted to look at him in midfield for a long, and we feel today is a good opportunity.”

“He’s fantastic with the ball, especially at club level, and he’s been interchanging with Harvey Elliott appearing inside the pitch, so we’ll be hoping he’s a little bit more at ease in those places than he was last year.

“But he has to play the role his way, and we’re fine with him going wide and delivering those killing passes.”